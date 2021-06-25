STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Disproportionate assets case: ACB begins open inquiry against dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze

The open inquiry has been started on the orders of the Director General of the ACB as the agency was informed that Waze has been dismissed from police service, he said.

Published: 25th June 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai cop Sachin Waze

Mumbai cop Sachin Waze (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated an open inquiry against dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said on Friday.

The open inquiry has been started on the orders of the Director General of the ACB as the agency was informed that Waze has been dismissed from police service, he said.

The ACB officials will investigate Waze's movable and immovable assets as well as the sources of his wealth, he said.

Waze was arrested in March this year by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in planting an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that vehicle.

During the investigation carried out by the NIA into the case, Rs 1.5 crore were found in a bank account of a firm floated by Waze, the official said.

It also came to light that Waze had allegedly given a total of around Rs 76 lakh to an aide in the recent past.

After Waze's arrest, the NIA had told a special court that it wanted to ascertain the source of this money and find out if he was extorting for himself or others.

The central investigative agency said it also wanted to find out how an officer of Waze's level could have so much money.

Two anonymous complaints of bribery and disproportionate assets were filed against Waze in the past, he said.

Waze, a 1990-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, who was also known as an "encounter cop", was dismissed from service last month, days after his suspension following the arrest by the NIA in the SUV-cum-murder case on March 13.

Waze, who was earlier suspended for 16 years in a case related to alleged custodial death of a bomb blast accused, was reinstated in the Mumbai police force in June 2020.

Post-reinstatement, he was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch and handling high profile cases, including the fake TRP case, fake social media followers case, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Waze Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp