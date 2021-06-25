STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reports 51,667 new COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours

At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for 18 days on the trot.

Published: 25th June 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid testing. (Photo| EPs/parveen negi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot.

The tally of daily recoveries outnumbered the count of daily new cases for straight 43 days.

Also, the country saw a total of 64,527 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 2,91,28,267.

The country witnessed 1,329 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 3,93,310.

Seeing a slight dip, India now has an active caseload of 6,12,868.

A total of 39,95,68,448 samples tested up to June 24. Of which 17,35,781 samples were tested yesterday," informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)In what is billed to be the world's largest vaccination drive, India recorded the administration of 60.73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

Now with this, a total of 30.79 crore jabs have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19 india covid cases
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp