STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India under 'Modi-gency' for seven years: Congress' jibe at PM, BJP

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's comments came after Modi in a tweet said "the dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten".

Published: 25th June 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the "dark days" of Emergency and called for strengthening the country's democratic spirit, the Congress hit back alleging India is under "Modi-gency" for seven years where institutions have been undermined and democracy trampled.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said the time has come when people rise in unison to assess the "annihilation of the very foundation of democracy in India by an arbitrary Modi regime".

His comments came after Modi in a tweet said "the dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten".

"The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions.

"Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India's democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution," Modi said.

Today is the 46th anniversary of the Emergency.

On this day in 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency in the country.

Hitting back at Modi, Surjewala tweeted, "Says a PM, who is synonymous with three 'S' - Suppress, Stifle and Subjugate."

"A PM-who has undermined Parliament, A PM-who has disdain for Constitution, A PM-who has eroded Institutions, A PM-who has trampled Democracy, shouldn't preach, for India is under 'Modi-gency' for 7 years," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that in seven years of Modi rule, "Emergency has now derived a new meaning -- that is Modi-gency".

He said in the last 73 years, for the first time the Supreme Court judges are forced to hold a press conference to air their grievances including the murder of a judge and for the first time, Parliament has come to a halt with pandemic being used to do away with the parliamentary oversight of the government.

"From Election Commission to CAG to CVC, all institutional oversight mechanism over the decisions of the executive have been stifled and subjugated.

The agencies of the government like the CBI and Income Tax have become BJP revenge machines against political opponents," he alleged.

"Elected governments have been brutally sidelined with scant regard for majority and people's mandate. A unitary authoritarian regime led by two people -- the prime minister and the home minister rule by force and dictatorship and not by law and the Constitution," Surjewala further alleged.

"We live in a regime which reminds of 'brutal Nazi style dictatorship'. Yet the Prime Minister speaks about Emergency. The entire discourse is a sham and time has come when people rise in unison to assess the annihilation of the very foundation of democracy in India by an arbitrary Modi regime," he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Congress BJP Emergency Randeep Surjewala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp