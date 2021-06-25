STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Leadership will have to be collective: Pawar on alliance of Opposition parties

The aim of the meeting at his Delhi residence on Tuesday was to discuss how they can support the ongoing farmers' agitation, he told reporters in Pune.

Published: 25th June 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that formation of any national alliance was not the topic of discussion at the meeting of eight opposition parties hosted by him earlier this week, but also said that if any such coalition emerges, its leadership will have to be "collective".

The aim of the meeting at his Delhi residence on Tuesday was to discuss how they can support the ongoing farmers' agitation, he told reporters here.

Speculation was rife that the agenda of the meeting, for which no Congress leader was present, was to discuss a possible alliance which could be an alternative to the BJP.

"Currently, farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi. The protest is apolitical, however, we thought as it is related to agriculture, in which way we can support them. The aim was to come together and discuss how we can help the farmers by raising the issues in Parliament and giving suggestions to the Centre," Pawar said.

The idea was to come out with a white paper and put forth the issues related to the farm sector before the Union government, the former Union agriculture minister said.

Asked what would be the form of any future alliance against the BJP and what would be Congress's place in it, Pawar said, "There was no discussion on this, however, in my view Congress will be needed to be taken along if any alternative alliance is to be formed.

"I said the same thing at the meeting also," Pawar said.

Asked about the prime ministerial face of any such alliance with Congress on board, the NCP chief again maintained that there was no discussion on that issue.

"But in my opinion, there has to be collective leadership. Keeping this in mind we will have to move ahead," said Pawar, seen as the architect of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition in Maharashtra.

Asked about the talk of him leading such alliance, the veteran leader said, "Sharad Pawar did all such things for several years, but now my role will be to help, offer guidance and make efforts to keep everybody united."

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir and the talk of holding elections there, Pawar said he welcomed the move.

"When the decision to remove the special status of Kashmir (under Article 370) was taken, we had cautioned the government that it will have bad repercussions, but without paying heed to us, the decision was taken. It is good that now the government has finally come to the conclusion that the decision which was taken was not right," he said.

On Maharashtra Congress leaders' statements about contesting future elections without alliance, Pawar said all parties have the right to expand their base.

"To boost the morale of party workers, we all speak (in this way ). If Congress is trying to do the same, we welcome it, because it is their right and they should do it," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp