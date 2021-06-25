STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Link passport number to vaccination certificate for smooth passage abroad

The government’s CoWin portal is now enabling users to link their vaccination certificates to passports for use during travel.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government’s CoWin portal is now enabling users to link their vaccination certificates to passports for use during travel. “Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate,” the official handle of Aarogya Setu app tweeted.

The app also allows for a one-time name change to ensure that the name on the vaccine certificate and the passport is same. Earlier this month, the Centre had announced new guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination, stating that those travelling abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports.

Meanwhile, following up on the Prime Minister’s proposal at the G7 meeting, the National Health Authority has proposed to hold an event with partner countries to share India’s experience and expertise in the use of open source digital tools in contact tracing and vaccine management.

“The National Health Authority proposes to organise an event with partner countries to share details of the indigenously developed CoWin App, which has been at the centre of our vaccination drive. We will provide updates once the details have been firmed up,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

