No new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant cases found in Gujarat; two infected patients recovered

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Friday said there were no new coronavirus cases of Delta Plus variant in the state and the two patients who were found infected with the variant in April had recovered.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, additional chief secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said, "The Delta Plus variant was found in two persons in April. One of the patients was from Surat, while the other one was from Vadodara and both eventually recovered from the infection."

There were no new cases of Delta Plus variant at present, the official said.

"Both patients are stable and our local teams are monitoring their condition. We also did their contact tracing, but did not find anyone else getting infected with Delta Plus variant because of them," he said.

Aggarwal further said that the state administration has been put on alert to tackle the situation and testing is also being done to detect this variant.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had said that at least 48 coronavirus cases of Delta Plus variant have been detected from 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of such cases at 20.

The state on Friday reported 123 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 8,23,010 and the toll to 10,045, while 431 people recovered during the day, an official said.

The state's recovery count stands at 8,08,849, which is 98.28 per cent of the overall caseload, leaving it with 4,116 active cases, including 38 patients on ventilator support, he said.

"Ahmedabad led with 27 cases, followed by 15 in Surat, 14 in Vadodara among other places. The three deaths took place in Ahmedabad, Gir Somnath and Jamnagar districts," the official said.

A release said 2,42,60,703 people have been vaccinated so far in the state, including 3.58 lakh during the day.

Neighboring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu reported five COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 11 people recovered, leaving it with a tally of 10,501 and recovery count of 10,448.

The UT, where four people have died of the infection, has an active caseload of 49.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,23,010, new cases 123, deaths 10,045 discharged 8,08,849 active cases 4,116 and people tested so far - figures not released.