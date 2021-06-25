STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Doctor booked for conducting sex determination tests, absconding

Published: 25th June 2021 01:38 PM

Image for representation

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A doctor was booked and her clinic raided here for allegedly conducting sex determination tests, officials said on Friday.

A police team from Haryana's Riwari district with the help of health department here raided Dipti Nursing Home and Ultrasound Centre' at Circular Road on Thursday and found illegal sex determination test reports.

According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) MS Faujdar, a case was registered at Civil Line police station against Doctor Dipti Aggarwal and her two staff members, Amit Kumar and Lavi, under Sections 4, 5, 6 23, 29 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police seized an ultrasound machine and some documents from Aggarwal's clinic.

The authorities have ordered for suspension of her medical licence, they said, adding she has absconded.

