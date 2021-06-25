UP man shoots girlfriend dead, kills himself later

By PTI

SAMBHAL: A 25-year-old man allegedly shot his girlfriend and shot himself later in the Chandausi Kotwali area of the district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to SP Chakresh Mishra, Shivam reached the house of 23-year-old Mamata and shot her dead. He then shot himself.

The countrymade weapon used in the incident has been recovered, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased man claimed that he was murdered.

The matter is being probed, police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)