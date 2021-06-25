STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand govt medical college serves notice to interns for protesting against low stipend

The move comes after protest by 330 interns with demand to increase monthly stipend of Rs 7500, which is lowest in India.

medical interns in Uttarakhand

A candle march was also organized by the interns at Doon Medical College, Dehradun. (File Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Hemwanti Nandan Bahuguna Government Medical College, Srinagar has served notices to 25 MBBS medical interns on disciplinary grounds for protesting against low stipend. 

The move comes after protest by 330 interns, 194 in Doon Medical College, 97 in Srinagar and 99 in Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital, Haldwani, with demand to increase monthly stipend which is just Rs 7500

The notice dated June 24, 2021 by medical superintendent of the institution states that, "All of You (25 interns) have violated the conditions of your bond and Covid-19 duties by resorting to protests for stipend and giving statements in the media. This comes under catagory of serious indiscipline. Please explain why a day's pay should not be deducted from your monthly stipend."

Responding to this notice, medical interns said this is unfair. 

"We as doctors are well aware of the ongoing COVID crisis. It's our utmost duty to serve for the nation. We were on a protest after our duty hours that too outside the hospital premises.It didn't create any nuisance neither to the public nor to the hospital," said one of the interns out of 25 who were served notices. 

Responding to the queries related to the matter, CMS Rawat, principal of the medical college said, "What they are doing is a stark example of indiscipline. These are Covid times and even if they are protesting while they are off duty this brings bad name to the institution. Proposal to increase the stipend has already been sent to the government."

In Uttar Pradesh, the medical interns get Rs 12500/month, in Tamil Nadu and Telangana it is Rs 20000, Haryana and Himachal pay Rs 17000 while medical interns in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi get Rs 28000 per month as stipend. 

Many have raised objections of paltry sum calling the stipend of Rs 250 per day too less and meagre. Last time it was revised was in year 2011 when the stipend was increased from Rs 2500 to Rs 7500. 

The medical students who complete their MBBS course have to do 12 months mandatory internship according to the norms of Medical Council of India. 

