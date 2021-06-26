STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP candidates to win unopposed in 17 districts in zila panchayat chairperson polls; SP alleges foul play by officials

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the local authorities at the behest of the BJP govt stopped SP candidates from filing nominations in many districts.

Published: 26th June 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With no other candidates filing nominations on Saturday -- the last day to submit papers -- the ruling BJP candidates are set for being elected unopposed to the Zila Panchayat chairperson posts in at least 17 out of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

With no other candidates filing nominations and in some districts, the nomination papers of the opposition candidates were rejected by the district election authorities, the BJP candidates are set to be elected unopposed in at least 17 districts.

The BJP candidates are assured of triumph unopposed in CM Yogi Adityanath’s native district Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Lalitpur, Moradabad, Bulandshahar, Saharanpur, Amroha, Gonda, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Meerut, Mau, Agra, Sharwasti, Balrampur and Banda. 

Ex-chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, however, alleged that the local authorities at the behest of the BJP government stopped SP candidates from filing nominations in many districts, including CM’s native district Gorakhpur. “Let the BJP get their candidates elected unopposed through use of official machinery, but the people of the state will ensure that the BJP isn’t able to win in 2022 assembly polls, even those many seats that it claims to have won in the district panchayat chairperson polls,” Yadav tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Mayawati-led BSP candidates remained away from the nomination process, despite being in decisive numbers in some districts, consequently helping the BJP candidates to win unopposed.

In Mau district, where BSP had maximum seven elected district panchayat members where as the BJP merely had two district panchayat members, the BJP candidate Manoj Rai is set to be elected unopposed as district panchayat chairperson, as the BSP didn’t field any of its district panchayat members as candidate for the July 3 chairperson polls.

In Ghaziabad district also, the BSP didn’t field it's candidate, despite having significant numbers of district panchayat members.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi district, where only BJP and SP candidates are in fray, the BJP and SP candidates have demanded rejection of rival candidate nomination papers, citing technical flaws in the papers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP SP BSP Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat chairperson polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp