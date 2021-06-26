COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till July 5, informs CM Pramod Sawant

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Saturday announced that the current state-level curfew, which was imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be extended till July 5.

The coronavirus-induced curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state and was set to end on June 28.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Goa government had decided to extend the curfew till 7 am on July 5.

Goa on Saturday recorded 235 fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the tally of infections to 1,65,883, an official from the state health department said.

The toll mounted to 3,032 after five patients died of the infection during the day, while 293 were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 1,60,247, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 2,604 active cases, he said.

At least 3,003 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 9,08,359, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,65,883, new cases 235, death toll 3,032, discharged 1,60,247, active cases 2,604, samples tested till date 9,08,359.