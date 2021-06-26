STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Debt-to-GDP ratio swells to 58.73 per cent for FY 2020-21

According to a finance ministry report, the government's total debt reached Rs 116.2 lakh crore as on 31 March 2021, registering a 6.36 per cent jump in the January-March quarter.

Published: 26th June 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

gdp

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In another sign of the country's worsening fiscal situation, the Central government's total debt at the end of financial year 2020-21 has reached 58.73 per cent of the GDP, the highest since 2007-08 when the debt-to-GDP ratio was 58.86 per cent.

The government's total debt reached Rs 116.2 lakh crore as on 31 March 2021, registering a 6.36 per cent jump in the January-March quarter, according to a finance ministry report. At the end of December 2020, total debt stood at Rs 109.2 lakh crore.

In 2019-20, the ratio was 48.6 per cent. The government’s total market borrowings also exceeded the revised budget estimate of Rs 12.74 lakh crore for FY21. The government had to borrow Rs 13.20 lakh crore to finance a part of the fiscal deficit of Rs 18.21 lakh crore. Rest of the fiscal deficit is financed by money collected through small savings schemes and external assistance. 

During the January-March quarter of 2020-21, the Centre issued government bonds worth Rs 3,20,349 crore against Rs 76,000 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consequently, the rate at which the government borrowed during the fourth quarter also increased from 5.68 per cent in the October-December 2020 quarter to 5.80%. 

"Yields on government securities hardened in the secondary market due to increase in supply of G-secs during the quarter. Further, hardening of yields was more on the short end of curve due to increase in weekly borrowing and also announcement of resumption of normal liquidity operations by the RBI," the Finance Ministry report said. 

Public debt

The country's total public debt (Centre and States) is likely to have touched 90 per cent of the GDP in 2020-21, the highest ever recorded. In 2019-20, the total public debt to GDP ratio was 70 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance ministry GDP National debt Debt GDP ratio
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp