ED arrests Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant, secretary in money laundering case after raids

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

This comes a day after the ED raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai. According to the ED, the raids were conducted at five places.

Speaking to the media after the raids, Deshmukh on Friday said that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had made false allegations against him after he was removed from the post over his suspicious role.

"Why did not he level allegations when he was still holding the post? You know Param Bir Singh made false allegations against me after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner because his role was very suspicious," Deshmukh said.

The ED on May 11 had registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh. Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

Sources confirmed that during the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices.

Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.