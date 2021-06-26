Fully-vaccinated 65-year-old Rajasthan woman tests positive for Delta Plus variant

By Online Desk

Rajasthan on Friday confirmed its first case of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in a 65-year-old woman from Bikaner, who had received both doses of the vaccine against Covid, according to a news18.com report.

The woman had already recovered from the Covid infection and had received both shots of Covaxin. She was asymptomatic and had recovered following treatment, the report said.

“The patient’s sample was sent to NIV on May 31 and after 25 days, the state government received the reports which were then sent to Bikaner district collector for further action,” Bikaner’s PBM Hospital Superintendent Parmendra Sirohi was quoted as saying in the report.

Bikaner CMHO OP Chahar said: “Special instructions have been issued for tracing in and around the residence of the woman. All those people who tested positive in the area in the last one month will be tested again.”

The sample of the woman was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30 for genome sequencing and her test report came on Friday. The CMHO said the sampling will be conducted on Saturday in the Bangla Nagar area where the woman lives.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot said his government is taking this issue seriously. There will be no laxity in services and the new guidelines will ensure that the Delta Plus variant does not spread across the state, the CM further said.