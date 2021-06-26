STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Intruders' spotted during West Bengal BJP's virtual meeting, probe on

During the meeting, the party's  IT cell spotted two suspicious usernames - Mamata Banerjee and Joy Bangla - among the participants.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Functionaries of the BJP's West Bengal chapter were taken by surprise with the presence of "intruders" during the party's internal virtual meeting on Thursday evening. Acting upon the instruction from the party's central leadership, BJP Bengal unit organised the meeting to discuss the strategy of showcasing BJP-led central government's projects and schemes for people. 

During the meeting, the party's  IT cell, which provided technical support for the meeting involving state-level functionaries and all district presidents and general secretaries, spotted two suspicious usernames - Mamata Banerjee and Joy Bangla - among the participants.

As soon as members of the IT cell started inquiring, several anti-BJP contents started pouring in the comment box. Sources in the BJP said someone among the participants must have shared the link of the meeting.

"We are now searching the traitor(s) to avert re-run of similar incident of spying," said a BJP leader. The meeting was chaired by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar and other state functionaries along with district leaders.

"The high-command had instructed us to give our functionaries a guideline for showcasing and campaigning all the positive measured that the BJP-led Centre initiated during the party's last seven-year tenure in the central government. It was completely an internal meeting," said another BJP leader.

Insiders in the party said the event started smoothly and the leaders were discussing about the strategy. "Some of our experts from the IT cell were also among the participants. Suddenly, the IT cell spotted two suspicious usernames. One is namesake of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other used her pre-election slogan Jay Bangla. The IT cell immediately removed them," said the leader.

BJP's general secretary in Bengal Sayantan Basu said the matter is being investigated.
 

