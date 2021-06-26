STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyers above 45 must be double vaccinated in Rajasthan for physical appearance

High Court Bar President Bhuvnesh Sharma has called this decision wrong and said that the bar will protest against this decision.

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Following a circular from Rajasthan High Court, advocates over 45 can physically appear in court 14 days after completing two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means around 80 per cent of advocates in the state cannot appear in courts in Rajasthan. Jaipur Bar Association has opposed the move.

Advocates have to show certificates of the second dose before entering the court. Many have taken the first and waiting for the second. High Court Bar President Bhuvnesh Sharma has called this decision wrong. "We talked about the requirement of one dose for physical advocacy. We will register our protest against this decision," he added. Courts in Rajasthan will reopen on June 28.

