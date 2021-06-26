STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 1.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre

The states and union territories have so far got over 31.17 crore vaccine doses through the free-of-cost channel of the central government and direct procurement.

Published: 26th June 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 1.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and over 19,10,650 jabs are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The states and union territories have so far got over 31.17 crore vaccine doses through the free-of-cost channel of the central government and direct procurement.

The ministry said that the total consumption of these, including wastage, has been 29,71,80,733 doses. "More than 1.45 crore (1,45,21,067) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," the ministry said.

"Furthermore, more than 19,10,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine COVID vaccine doses COVID vaccine data
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp