PM says Ayodhya should manifest finest of our traditions, developmental transformations

The coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying.

Published: 26th June 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

from Ayodhya Development plan meet

PM Modi at Ayodhya Development plan meet. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the development plan for Ayodhya and asserted that the temple town in Uttar Pradesh should manifest the "the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations".

Speaking at a virtual meeting, which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi described Ayodhya as a city that is etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian and said the human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure.

A Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement on the meeting said Ayodhya's development is being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city.

At the meeting, Uttar Pradesh government officials made a presentation which encompassed various aspects of Ayodhya's development.

The prime minister was informed about various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya and various projects like airport, expansion of railway station, bus station, roads and highways were discussed, the PMO said.

An upcoming greenfield township was discussed which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans of various states.

A tourist facilitation centre and a world class museum will also be built, it said.

"Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations," the prime minister was quoted as saying at the meeting by the statement.

Noting that Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime, he said the human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims.

Modi said that the coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime.

The prime minister pointed out that developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future and stressed that at the same time, the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress must begin now.

"It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways," Modi said.

The way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth, Modi said.

He called for the skills of talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city, according to the PMO.

The PMO also said special attention is being devoted to development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats.

Cruise operations on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature, it said.

The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and pedestrians.

Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure, according to the PMO.

UP Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and several other ministers of the UP government were present in the meeting.

