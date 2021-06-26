STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul meets Punjab ministers, MLAs to end factionalism in Congress state unit

Published: 26th June 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued his discussions with senior party members from Punjab on the festering issue of factionalism in the state unit and met ministers and MLAs throughout the day.

The Punjab ministers who met the former Congress chief included Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Sham Sunder Arora and Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Former minister Rana Gurjeet also met Gandhi.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo discussed with Gandhi ways to strengthen the party in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Dullo later told reporters that while the country saw lockdowns since the outbreak of Covid last year, "the Punjab government has been in lockdown since the last four years".

He alleged that Congress workers were being ignored in the government and "paratroopers" were ruling the roost.

Dullo has been a strong detractor of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Punjab Congress is likely to be revamped soon and some changes may be brought in the government too to accomodate all sections and groups, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi is holding deliberations with all partymen and has been meeting almost all prominent leaders from the state.

