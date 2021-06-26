STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Those alleging corruption in Ayodhya land deal should approach court if they have evidence: VHP

VHP's joint general secretary Surendra Jain Saturday said the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust conducted the land deal with "utmost honesty and transparency".

Published: 26th June 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Saturday said those alleging corruption in a land deal by the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya should approach the court if they have any evidence to prove their claim.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh and former SP MLA from Ayodhya Pawan Pandey had recently alleged that a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore was purchased by the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

Dismissing the allegations as "baseless", VHP's joint general secretary Surendra Jain Saturday said the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust conducted the land deal with "utmost honesty and transparency".

"There is no scam in it. If there is anything wrong, why don't they go to court? They should move the court if they have any evidence," he told reporters here, lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and other opposition parties which have been demanding a probe into the deal.

Singh and Pandey had alleged money laundering in the deal, and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai strongly dismissed the allegations, claiming the land was purchased at a price much lower than the prevailing market rate.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Singh told the media last week that he was preparing to take the matter to court.

"We are still waiting for that. Why haven't they approached the court so far? They should do it. Truth will come out before everybody," the VHP general secretary said.

A political row has erupted on the alleged financial irregularity in the purchase of land for Ram temple premises, with several opposition parties including Congress demanding a probe into it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishva Hindu Parishad Ayodhya Ram temple trust Sanjay Singh Pawan Pandey AAP Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp