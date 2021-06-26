Three civilians injured in grenade attacks by terrorists in Srinagar
SRINAGAR: At least three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terroristss on security forces in the Barbarshah area of the city on Saturday, police said.
Terroristss lobbed a grenade at a joint party of the CRPF and J-K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm, a police official said.
He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to three civilians.
The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt launched for the assailants.