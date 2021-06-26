Tiny European country Moldova vaccinates Indian students for free

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A small east European country, which has a low GDP, has managed to defeat Covid and vaccinate not only 60 per cent of its citizens but also around 1,000 Indian students, including the 760 medical students studying in its medical university.

According to Manu Rajagopal, chairman and managing director, ISE Education Media India (p) Ltd, the country— sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine — has never implemented a complete lockdown ever since the start of the pandemic.

“The government implemented some amount of lockdown in phases. Some restrictions were put in place during the festive seasons of Christmas, Easter and New Year to prevent crowding in malls and restaurants,” he said. They could control the spread of Covid by stopping nightlife and declaring a medical emergency. The fight against Covid was led by the lone national medical university.

“Besides the daily vaccination drive conducted by the government, the university held weekend non-stop vaccination marathon from Friday to Sunday for the people,” he said. Students from 36 countries, including America, Australia, European countries, Israel, Arab countries, China and India, are studying at the medical and veterinary universities in the country.

“A noteworthy fact is that all these students were vaccinated free of cost,” he added. From April 28, the Maldivian government had relaxed all major restrictions put in place as part of the Covid protocol. Former Kerala health minister K K Shailaja has been made the honorary visiting professor by the Health University of Moldova.