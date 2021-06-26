STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Torture' of wife by MLA: Women's panel seeks report from Kangra SP

In the video, 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer Oshin Sharma alleged that her husband Vishal Nehriya tortured her physically and mentally.

Published: 26th June 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has sought report from Kangra superintendent of police over the allegations that Dharamshala BJP MLA Vishal Nehriya tortured his wife.

Commission chairperson Daisy Thakur told PTI that they took suo motu cognisance of the matter on the basis of a video that surfaced on the social media.

In the video, 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer Oshin Sharma alleged that her husband Vishal Nehriya tortured her physically and mentally.

In a letter to Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan, the commission asked him to submit a report immediately, she added.

However, the SP was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

In the video that surfaced on social media on Friday, Oshin Sharma alleged that the BJP legislator slapped her thrice on Thursday.

Nehriya and Sharma had married two months ago on April 26.

Sharma said she has now returned to her maternal house.

The HPAS officer claimed that Nehriya had also beaten her in February this year at a Chandigarh hotel.

The BJP MLA neither answered to the phone calls nor replied to messages sent to get his version.

Nehriya (32) was elected as an MLA from Dharamshala in the bypolls two years ago.

Sharma also alleged that her husband had expelled her from his house on the fourth day of their marriage when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharma said she had agreed to return then as he threatened to harm himself.

The HPAS officer also stated that she knew Nehariya since their college days.

She said she had ended her relationship with him then as he used to beat her even during those days.

However, Nehariya asked Sharma to marry him in 2019 after becoming the MLA and she agreed as she thought he was genuinely interested in her, according to the officer.

Sharma also accused her in-laws of demanding dowry and said her parents had given them a gold chain worth Rs 1.20 lakh and a ring worth Rs 1 lakh at the time of marriage.

She added that her husband's family has also levelled allegations of torture against her.

