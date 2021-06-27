STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After chat with PM Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh resident gets himself vaccinated against COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi spoke to a 60-year-old village resident Kishorilal Dhurve, who later got vaccinated against COVID-19.

Published: 27th June 2021

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Encouraged after a chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who urged people to shed hesitancy against COVID-19 vaccine, a villager from Madhya Pradesh got inoculated along with his family members.

Seeking to make people shed their reservations about vaccines against coronavirus, Modi spoke to residents of Dulariya village in MP's Betul district.

The chat was aired on the PM's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday.

Modi counselled them to take the vaccine amidst their doubts about the inoculation exercise.

Rajesh Hirave (43) was one of those who had a chat with the PM.

"After talking to the prime minister on Friday, I along with my family members got the vaccine shot for prevention from the coronavirus infection on Saturday," Hirave told PTI over phone.

"I encouraged others also, following which 127 people from the village got vaccinated," he said.

The villager further said he is now inspiring other locals to get the jab.

"I am very happy to talk to the prime minister. I have no words to express my happiness," Hirave said.

The prime minister also spoke to another 60-year-old village resident Kishorilal Dhurve, who also later got vaccinated.

"My father has got vaccinated and is now encouraging others to get the vaccine jab," Dhurve's son Ravindra told PTI.

Hirave, while talking to the PM, said people were hesitating to get inoculated due to misconceptions being spread about it on WhatsApp.

While speaking to Hirave and Dhurve, the prime minister said he and his nearly 100-year-old mother have taken both doses of the vaccine, and asked people not to believe in rumours and trust science and scientists.

"The threat of COVID-19 remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols," the PM said.

