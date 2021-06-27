STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Be cautious, don't panic against COVID's Delta-plus variant: Doctors

Delta-plus variant of coronavirus is highly infectious but there is no need to panic, former ICMR chief, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Delta-plus variant of coronavirus is highly infectious but there is no need to panic, former ICMR chief, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said on Sunday.

With ICMR data showing over 70 per cent of people having developed immunity against coronavirus, the country appears to be heading towards herd immunity but the Delta-plus variant has created a frightening environment, said another doctor in a webinar on Covid.

Noting the highly infectious nature of the Delta-plus variant, former chief of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Gangakhedkar said a vaccine is also less effective to it.

Dr Gangakhedkar, however, added, "There is no need to panic. Researches have shown that mRNA vaccine is likely to be more effective against it."

The ex-ICMR chief was part of a group of doctors from different parts of the country who held an in-depth discussion on the possible third wave of coronavirus infection through a webinar organised here on Sunday.

The organiser of the webinar and a senior dermatologist, Dr Dinesh Mathur said doctors from top medical institutions took part in the conference to share their opinion.

Dr Gangakhedkar also dispelled the popular misconception that people should avoid taking the Covishield vaccine if they have been given 'heparin' to stop bleeding or they have a low blood platelet count.

He also said the risk of HIV infection can also be found higher in some groups like homosexuals, sex workers and transgenders during the pandemic.

The former ICMR chief rejected the notion of taking two different vaccines and insisted that one should never take two doses of different vaccines.

Dr Virendra Singh, a respiratory disease expert, said ICMR data reveal that more than 70 per cent of people have developed immunity against the virus due to infection or vaccine and it seems the country is moving towards herd immunity.

"But, the Delta-plus variant has created a frightening environment," he said.

He, however, counselled caution, saying "instead of being afraid, this pandemic can be avoided with Covid-appropriate behaviour."

Dr Raman Sharma of the Department of Medicine of Sawai Man Singh Hospital said it is known from the experience so far that the drug Remdesivir should be used only appropriately and equitably.

It has also been found from research that drugs like Jack State Inhibitor are proving effective in the treatment of Covid.

Steroids should also be used at the right time and in the right dosage, he said.

Other medical science experts who participated in the webinar included Dr Vishwa Mohan Katoch, a former director-general of ICMR, noted microbiologist Dr Nitya Vyas of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and chief executive Dr Jaswant Goyal of JNU Medical College, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta Plus Variant ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp