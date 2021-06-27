STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Eight arrested for spreading COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

A group of eight people, including six men, gathered near a bus stand with 'Awaken Gujarat Movement' and 'Awaken Barodians' banners to spread the message against COVID-19 vaccination.

Published: 27th June 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine Covid

Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

VADODARA: Eight persons, including two women, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly spreading anti-COVID 19 vaccination messages among public in Vadodara in Gujarat, police said.

A group of eight people, including six men, gathered near a bus stand with 'Awaken Gujarat Movement' and 'Awaken Barodians' banners to spread the message against COVID-19 vaccination, an official of the city's Sayajigunj police station said.

He said a patrolling team of police personnel learnt about this gathering and reached the spot.

"At a time when the government is organising massive campaigns for COVID-19 vaccination, these people were found spreading anti-vaccine messages without wearing face masks and violating social distancing," he said.

They were booked under sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy, 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 270 (act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster management Act, he said.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to shed vaccine hesitancy and to not believe in rumours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 vaccination vaccine hesitancy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp