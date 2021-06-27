STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakha Sidhana, farmer leaders booked by Chandigarh Police

Five FIRs have been registered at police stations of Sector 3, Sector 17 and Sector 36, police said on Sunday.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Lakha Sidhana

Activist Lakha Sidhana (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh police has booked alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in the case of R Day violence at Red Fort, and many farmer leaders on several charges including rioting during a protest march on Saturday.

Five FIRs have been registered at police stations of Sector 3, Sector 17 and Sector 36, police said on Sunday.

Police have booked Sidhana, and several farmer leaders, including Baldev Singh Sirsa, and their supporters on several charges including rioting, assault on public servants and obstructing them in performing their duties.

Protesting farmers on Saturday had broken police barriers at the Chandigarh-Mohali border while trying to head towards the Punjab Governor house.

The Chandigarh police had even used a water cannon to disperse them.

During the protest, Lakha Sidhana, who was booked for his alleged involvement in violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, was also seen.

Farmers had planned to march towards Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans here and submit a memorandum on June 26 to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the three new Central agri-marketing laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandigarh Police Lakha Sidhana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp