STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Raids on two Nashik villas, 22 held, drugs seized

Two villas in Nashik were raided and 22 people, including some connected to the entertainment industry, were held, while drugs were seized.

Published: 27th June 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two villas in Nashik in Maharashtra were raided in the early hours of Sunday and 22 people, including some connected to the entertainment industry, were held, while drugs and hookah were seized, police said.

The raids were conducted on two villas in Igatpuri, some 120 kilometres from here, on the basis of a tip off, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil told PTI.

"We have held 12 women and 10 men in the raids. One of the women is a Bigg Boss contestant, while some others are connected to the film industry. They have all been sent for medical examination. We are also looking for people who assisted in organising this get together, where many came in high end cars," he said.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe into the network is underway, the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Nashik Nashik Villa Maharashtra Drugs Maharashtra crime
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp