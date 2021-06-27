STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MVA government running smoothly, it will complete its full term: Sharad Pawar

If there is any issue or a policy decision, all six leaders from these parties meet and take a decision, the NCP supremo said.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was running smoothly and it would complete its full five-year term.

Speaking to reporters at Baramati, his hometown in the district, Pawar said when this government (in which his own party and the Congress are constituents) came into existence, it was decided that it will run on a "common programme".

"When a government is run, it is bound to face some issues. So it was decided then that in order to find a solution to the issues, there has to be a mechanism," said the veteran leader, who is said to be the chief architect of the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation that was formed after the 2019 Assembly elections.

It was decided to give the responsibility to some leaders from three parties and as per the mechanism, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan from Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai from Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil from NCP were given this responsibility, Pawar added.

If there is any issue or a policy decision, all six leaders from these parties meet and take a decision, the NCP supremo said.

"The (MVA) government is running smoothly and since everybody wants to go ahead using the same method, I have no doubt that this government will last for all five years," he said.

In the government, all three parties have one stand, but it is obvious that all three parties - be it Congress, Shiv Sena, or NCP - will work towards strengthening the base of their respective organisations and there is no misunderstanding about it, he said.

"So all three parties have a good understanding among one another over the efforts taken in regards to strengthening the base of their respective parties," the former Union minister said.

Recently, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had said that his party would fight the next Assembly elections independently.

Asked about the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prescribing qualifications for managing directors (MDs) and whole-time directors (WTDs) of urban cooperative banks, Pawar said that if the central bank has taken a policy decision, it will have to be accepted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Maha Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp