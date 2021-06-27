Protect apple tree from monkeys or face action: Uttarakhand Police memo for subordinates goes viral

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: An inquiry is underway after an inter-departmental memo issued by a Uttarakhand police official asking subordinates to protect an apple tree from monkeys, or else facing action, surfaced.

Neeru Garg, a 2005 batch Indian Police Services officer and deputy-inspector general of Garhwal range in her order dated June 26, 2021 stated that "The office of the DIG is not aware of any such memo. Please conduct inquiry into the matter about who issued the memo. Present an action taken report in the matter."

The inquiry will be conducted by the senior superintendent of police, Pauri district.

The memo in question was issued on June 14, 2021 by the Circle Officer (CO) of Pauri Garhwal on behalf of the DIG office.

The memo states, “There is an apple tree in the official residence of the DIG. So the security guards stationed at the residence must make not display any lacunae when it comes to protecting the tree from monkeys. Otherwise, penal action must be initiated against the guards."

DIG Garg has an office at Pauri, he divisional headquarters of the Garhwal range but operates from the Dehradun camp office.

The memo went viral on Saturday after which the DIG ordered the inquiry into the matter.

WATCH | How Mumbai, India's most crowded city, beat the odds, and the coronavirus: