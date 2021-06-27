RJD to celebrate Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary; experts call it political move to 'woo' Chirag

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A new twist in Bihar's politics is expected to brew ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as the state's principal opposition party, RJD, is leaving no stone unturned to polarise the opposition against the NDA.

Experts believe, RJD's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of LJP founder and former union minister (late) Ram Vilas Paswan on the same day as RJD's foundation day, July 5, can have a far fetched impact on Bihar's politics.

RJD's decision has assumed more political significane now as Chirag Paswan, son of (late) Ram Vilas Paswan, has been left alone after a leadership coup in LJP, headed by his own uncle, removed him as the party president.

RJD celebrates its foundation day with much fanfare every year on July 5. This year, the party will start the day by offering floral tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan.

Political experts see this exercise by RJD leaders as an attempt to bring Chirag Paswan to their camp. Chirag's faction of the LJP is being offered full support from the RJD and other parties in opposition.

According to sources, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wants Chirag Paswan on his side so that it reaps some benefits during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 2025 Assembly elections. Infact, prior to this, Tejashwi had offered Chiarg to work with him if the latter was ready to follow ideologies of BR Ambedkar.

A new political equation among the oppostion parties can cause major problem for the BJP in their schedule caste vote-bank.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said "It's not a political move if the RJD wants to pay tributes on the birth anniversary of a great socialist leader like Ram Vilas Paswan."

Son in-law of Ram Vilas Paswan, Anil K Sadhu, who is a RJD leader, welcomed the party's decision.

"It is great that on July 5, RJD has announced to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bahujan Mahanayak and the messiah of Dalits (late) Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Thanks RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav ji for this announcement", Sadhu wrote on social media.

Chirag Paswan has also decided to take out a state-wide 'ashirvad yatra' in Hajipur to propogate the socialist beliefs of his late father on July 5.

According to political experts, the longer BJP remais silent over the recent political coup in LJP, the bigger loss it would have in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, sources from Mahagatbandhan said that Chirag Paswan is continuously in talks with Tejashwi Yadav after the revolt against him in LJP.