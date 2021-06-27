Teacher thrashed, tonsured for harassing teen student in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

INDORE: A 24-year-old private school teacher in a village in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was thrashed, tonsured and paraded with his face blackened for allegedly stalking and harassing a Class VIII student and writing her a love letter, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which took place in Khedi Sihod village on Saturday, went viral after which the teacher was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, Manpur police station in charge Hitendra Rathod told PTI.

"The teacher is accused of stalking the girl, who studies in the same school where he teaches, and he had recently sent her a love letter. The accused also threatened the 15-year-old girl that her family would face the consequences if she rejected his advances," Rathod said.

The official said the mob that beat up the teacher and paraded him with a tonsured head and blackened face has also been booked and those involved were being identified.