Teenage boy held for raping seven-year-old girl in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The accused had also threatened family members of the victim against approaching the police, an official said.

The alleged incident occurred on the June 24 night in Chinchpada area of Rabale after the accused asked the girl to accompany him to a marriage function.

He took her to an isolated godown and sexually assaulted her, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Friday while he was planning to flee to Nepal and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.