Two explosions rock Indian Air Force station in Jammu; probe underway

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two explosions, within a gap of five minutes, rocked the heavily guarded Indian Air Force station in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

Without specifying how the explosions occurred, it said one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while another exploded in an open area.

The first blast is reported to have taken place at 1:37 am and the second one was at around 1:42 am.

"There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited," a defence spokesperson said.

The police officials and forensic experts immediately rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause and nature of the explosions.

“Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,” stated the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force.

The area was sealed by security forces within minutes.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF.

(Inputs from PTI)