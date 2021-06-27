STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP law panel examining feasibility of population control legislation

Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood said the Yogi Adityanath government was planning to bring in a law on population control and termed it as a conspiracy against Muslims.

Published: 27th June 2021 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission is examining the feasibility of having a state enactment for population control.

Asked if the panel is ascertaining the viability of a population control law in the state, the Uttar Pradesh, Law Commission Chairperson Justice (Retd) Aditya Nath Mittal told PTI, "Yes. It is under study. We are studying various incentives and disincentives (of having the law)," he added.

Asked about the possible salient features of the legislative proposal, Justice Mittal said, "We are also examining various family units, besides their polygamy and polyandry aspects. It is premature to say anything.

"Moreover, it will only be our recommendation which the government may accept or reject," he added.

He hoped to submit his panel's report on the issue to the government in around two months.

ALSO READ | Assam to soon implement its population policy in government schemes

Speaking to reporters earlier in Sambhal, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood said the Yogi Adityanath government was planning to bring in a law on population control and termed it as a conspiracy against Muslims.

"Any law against population control will be a conspiracy against Muslims," asserted the SP MLA from Sambhal.

Mehmood made the assertion, claiming that "the rise in the country's population is due to Dalits and tribals and not because of Muslims".

"It is actually an attack on Muslims in the garb of population control," he said.

"If the BJP thinks only the Muslim population is increasing in the country, a bill for this law should have been brought in the Parliament so that it could be implemented throughout the country. Why is it being brought in UP?" Mehmood asked.

Claiming that "Muslims have already understood not to go in for more two or three children", the Sambhal MLA asserted that the population of the country is rising due to people belonging to the scheduled castes and tribes and not because of the minority community.

Mehmood also warned that any population control law will meet the same fate as the move on the National Register of Citizens.

"The impact of NRC in Assam was more on non-Muslims than on Muslims. The population law will also have the same fate. I fail to understand why the Yogi Adityanath government, which has barely seven months left in the office, is talking of a population control law?" he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Population control UP population
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp