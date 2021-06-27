STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand issues alert against Delta Plus variant, Covid testing to be ramped up

The institutions also added that Covid-19 testing should be ramped up and all medical facilities ranging from primary health centres to district hospitals must be prepared.

Published: 27th June 2021 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

A medic takes swab sample at a roadside collection site for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi

A medic takes swab sample at a roadside collection site for COVID-19 testing. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand state health department has written to all district chief medical officers to stay alert against the Covid-19 Delta Plus variant which has been classified by the Centre as a concern.

The four-point direction issued by Dr Tripti Bahuguna, director-general of health, directed the CMOs to identify the people suffering from an influenza-like illness (ILU) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). They have been asked to send samples for genome sequencing to identify the variant.   

The institutions also added that Covid-19 testing should be ramped up and all medical facilities ranging from primary health centres to district hospitals must be prepared. The DG in her letter further asked CMOs to encourage Covid-appropriate behaviour among locals. 

Meanwhile, total active coronavirus cases rose to 2465 in Uttarakhand after the state recorded 82 fresh cases on Sunday. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta Plus variant Uttarakhand coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp