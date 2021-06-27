Uttarakhand issues alert against Delta Plus variant, Covid testing to be ramped up

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand state health department has written to all district chief medical officers to stay alert against the Covid-19 Delta Plus variant which has been classified by the Centre as a concern.

The four-point direction issued by Dr Tripti Bahuguna, director-general of health, directed the CMOs to identify the people suffering from an influenza-like illness (ILU) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). They have been asked to send samples for genome sequencing to identify the variant.

The institutions also added that Covid-19 testing should be ramped up and all medical facilities ranging from primary health centres to district hospitals must be prepared. The DG in her letter further asked CMOs to encourage Covid-appropriate behaviour among locals.

Meanwhile, total active coronavirus cases rose to 2465 in Uttarakhand after the state recorded 82 fresh cases on Sunday.

