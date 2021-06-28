STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10-day unlock to commence in Nagaland from July 1 

Churches, weddings, and funeral services will also be permitted with a maximum of 50 people.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOHIMA: After a lockdown for one and a half months, the Nagaland government on Monday decided to begin a 10-day unlock period in the state from July 1, senior minister Neiba Kronu said.

Addressing a press conference at the State Civil Secretariat here, government spokesperson for COVID-19 and Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Kronu said, "As the way forward, the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19 has decided to go for Unlock 1 from July 1 to 10".

The decision to this effect was taken during a virtual meeting of the HPC on COVID-19, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, as an outcome of the June 26 video conference interaction of the COVID-19 War Room, headed by Chief Secretary J Alam, with the District Task Force (DTF) on the prevailing coronavirus situation.

The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on June 30, he said.

The 10-day period from July 1 with more relaxations will be an observation period for unlocking and reducing COVID-19 curbs in the state, Kronu said.

From July 1, the HPC has decided to provide relaxations, including opening of business establishments and shops on a rotation basis, he said.

The curfew period or total restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, earlier imposed from 4 pm to 5 am, has also been reduced.

It will now be in force from 7 pm to 4 am, considering the agriculture season, he said.

The respective DTFs will have the powers to further ease or add restrictions considering the local situations, he said.

Government offices will resume with 50 per cent staff in attendance.

Churches, weddings, and funeral services will also be permitted with a maximum of 50 people, the minister said.

Nagaland entered into a total lockdown from May 14, considering the high surge in COVID-19 infections, and it had been extended four times, with relaxations.

Nagalands COVID-19 positivity rate at the start of the total lockdown to curb the spread of the virus on May 14, was 24.66 per cent, while the overall positivity rate was 10.23 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has now come down to 8.26 per cent, while the overall positivity rate is 12.8 per cent, said Deputy Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Nyanthung Kikon.

The state has also improved the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients, from as low as 71.98 per cent on May 17 to 89.14 per cent on Sunday, with the caseload standing at 24,961, of which only 1,523 are active.

So far, 25,161 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the disease in nagaland.

The death toll stands at 487 while 700 patients have migrated to other states.

Kronu, who is also the government spokesperson, said, to avoid future lockdowns, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should be strictly maintained by all.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination of people will be carried out in full swing, he said.

Asked about the opening of educational institutions, Principal Secretary Abhijit Sinha said, the closure of schools, and colleges will continue to remain in force, while there will be no stoppage of trains in the state for the time being.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for "Unlock-1" will be issued by the Home Department, while the respective DTFs have been empowered to take localised decisions, Sinha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland unlock Nagaland lockdown
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp