STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha Vikas Aghadi, BJP battle over OBC quota in civic bodies 

The demand for restoration of OBC quota in local civic bodies has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling and Oppositions parties  in Maharashtra. 

Published: 28th June 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Maratha Kranti Sangharsh Morcha takes out a bike rally demanding reservation for Marathas in Mumbai on Sunday | PTi

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The demand for restoration of OBC quota in local civic bodies has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling and Oppositions parties  in Maharashtra. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if BJP is voted to power, then he would bring back the OBC reservations in the local bodies and its polls within four months.

“If I fail to give the OBC reservations, then, I will take permanent political sanyas (renunciation). The Maha Vikas Aghadi is responsible for this reservation mess in Maharashtra. The Uddhav Thackeray government is neither able to give reservation to the Maratha community nor the OBCs.” 

NCP state president Jayant Patil held Fadnavis and the BJP responsible for cancellations of Maratha and OBC reservations. “While approving these decisions, Fadnavis did not follow the proper legal procedure and deliberately left the loopholes that were highlighted in the Supreme Court orders.” 

He said that Fadnavis should not daydream of coming back to power in Maharashtra. “It is better for the Leader of Opposition to share the formula or the trick that he wants to use to bring back the OBC reservation. Fadnavis should not work only for power, but he should do it without grabbing power also.” 

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant was equally scathing. “Fadnavis made a public statement that when the BJP is voted in 2014, in the first cabinet meeting only the Dhangar community will get reservations. He also promised the same to Maratha and other communities. What happened? No one got the reservations but Fadnavis enjoyed power for five years. This time too, he is lying to grab power, but the people are wise enough to understand  his guile.” 

Sawant said Fadnavis had issued the ordinance for OBC reservations on July 31, 2019 in local body elections where it was mentioned that as per the populations of the OBC, reservations will be allocated to them. “When this decision was challenged in Supreme Court and the court asked the data of OBC populations, the government failed to submit it. Because there was no survey done BJP keeps mum over it,” Sawant alleged. NCP minister, Chhagan Bhujbal said that if Fadnavis promises to usher in the OBC reservation again in local bodies, then he is ready to meet any central government minister with the former Maharashtra chief minister.

SC firm on its order
The Supreme Court rejected the state government’s review petition concerning reservation to the OBCs. It has ruled that the reservation in favour of the OBC in local bodies should not result in exceeding the 50% cap

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OBC quota Maha vikas aghadi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp