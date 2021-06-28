STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBSE launches Duplicate Academic Document System for lost/damaged certificates

The documents can be applied on https:/cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday launched a Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS), a facility with which students/former students can obtain duplicate copies of their academic documents that are lost or damaged. The duplicate documents can be applied on https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx. 

According to the website, a digital copy of the certificate of someone who passed out before 2017 will cost Rs 100. For printed certificates, fees are: Rs 250 a copy for students who passed out in the last 5 years; Rs 500 a copy for those who passed out 5-10 years ago; and Rs 1,000 for those who passed out 10-20 years ago.

How it was done earlier

People would visit regional offices or apply on a prescribed form and deposit required fees in the banks or, alternately, send forms and bank drafts by post. This process, however, was interrupted by the pandemic and the lockdowns.

DADS is aimed at reducing the need for the physical presence of the applicant or their parents. They can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificates, and migration certificates using this portal. 

The regional offices will print the academic documents and dispatch them through speed post. A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of the application and dispatch details. This portal gives the applicant an option to choose both digital and printed copy of the academic document.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE Duplicate Academic Document System
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp