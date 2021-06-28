STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases with variants of concern rose from 10% in May to 51% till June 20: Parliamentary panel told

Sharing details about various coronavirus variants of concern, officials told the panel that it includes the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants.

Published: 28th June 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kasimedu Fishing Harbour sees huge crowds in Chennai on Sunday.

Kasimedu Fishing Harbour sees huge crowds in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 cases with variants of concern rose from 10.31 per cent of total infections in May to 51 per cent till June 20, top government officials told a parliamentary panel on Monday and stressed that both Covaxin and Covishield work against these strains albeit with slightly reduced potency.

The panel was informed that the economic impact of the second wave of viral infection was "asynchronous in its onset and wider in its spread particularly in rural hinterland", a source said.

About the availability of vaccine doses, officials informed the panel that 135 crore jabs will be made available in the country during the August-December period this year.

The doses would be of Covishield, Covaxin, Bio E Subunit vaccine, Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine and Sputnik V, they said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary in the Finance Ministry K Raja Raman were among the officials who deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on 'Socio-economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave'.

The committee is chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

ALSO READ: 40,845 cases of black fungus reported in India so far, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

These variants have been traced in 174 districts of 35 states and Union Territories, with the maximum reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat, the parliamentary panel was informed.

According to the details shared by officials with the parliamentarians, coronavirus' variants of concern led to increased transmissibility, change in virulence and effect on diagnostics, drugs and vaccines.

"Officials told parliamentarians that the proportion of COVID-19 cases with variants of concern has risen from 10.31 per cent in May to 51 per cent in June 20," a source in the panel said.

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology on the efficacy of Covaxin and Covishield against coronavirus' variants of concerns found that "antibody potency is slightly reduced against these strains as compared to standard strain.

But the vaccine is effective in protection against severe forms of the disease," the source added.

The panel was informed that a similar study on evaluating the efficacy of both these vaccines against the latest variant of concern -- Delta plus -- is being conducted and will be completed within the next two weeks.

