STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, terror attack by drone on Jammu IAF base

Two bombs dropped on airbase in the wee hours of Sunday; security establishment sees it as major escalation; high alert sounded in J&K.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu airport blast

Special forces arrive at Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday after the twin blasts | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:   In a first terror attack of its kind, two low-intensity improvised explosive devices dropped by drones went off in a highly secure Indian Air Force base in Jammu, about 14 km off the International Border, in the early hours on Sunday.

Both blasts in the technical area of the airbase took place within five minutes of each other. While the first explosion around 1.37 am on an administrative building close to a helicopter hangar left a gaping hole on its roof, the second blast took place around 1.42 am in an open area. Two IAF personnel sustained splinter injuries, but no equipment was damaged. 

The security establishment saw in it as a major escalation of the situation. A high alert has been sounded across the state and security cover at airports and government installations have been strengthened. Shortly after the attack, teams from the IAF, National Bomb Data Centre, forensic experts, J&K police, NIA, NSG and intelligence agencies reached the spot. The NIA is likely to take over the probe.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh confirmed it was a terror attack. Sources said investigation agencies are trying to ascertain whether the drones had come from across the International Border or were they remotely controlled from within Jammu by terrorists. How they managed to fly into the IAF station, where IAF personnel have observation posts, without being detected is a mystery.

Sources said security agencies are ascertaining whether the Jaish-e-Mohammad — which carried out the Pathankote airbase attack — was behind the pre-dawn bombing or was Lashkar-e-Toiba involved in it.
It is also being ascertained whether the target was an aircraft hangar or were the bombs intentionally dropped away from aircraft to send a message that there is no such thing as a safe installation any longer.

Whatever the reason, the safety of the IAF station has been breached for the first time in over three decades of militancy in J&K. “The drone attack is a new security challenge for the security agencies. It is a very serious issue and will need serious response,” a security official said. 

Drone delivery of arms by pak troops
Since last year, Pakistani troops have been using drones to airdrop arms and ammunition for the militants along the International Border and Line of Control in J&K. In June last year, BSF jawans shot down a drone in Kathua district and recovered a US-made M-4 carbine rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds and seven Chinese grenades from the damaged drone. The weapons were meant for Jaish commander Ali Bhai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu IAF base blast drones Jammu terror attack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp