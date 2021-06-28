STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with other ministers during inauguration of Bandra Sea Link to BKC flyover, at Bandra in Mumbai, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day against COVID-19, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday as he cautioned people in light of the anticipated third wave of the pandemic and the danger of the Delta Plus variant.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration function of a jumbo COVID Care Centre (CCC) in suburban Malad, Thackeray said the need of the hour was to be more cautious and remain alert considering the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Thackeray said the health of citizens was a priority for his government and there will be no compromise on protecting them from COVID-19.

"There is also a threat from the delta plus variant. Even though the daily number of COVID-19 cases is falling, people should continue to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour. We are ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day," he said.

A total of 3,11,59,607 people have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

On June 26, Maharashtra set a new record for itself by vaccinating more than 7 lakh people in a day, a state health department official had said.

The chief minister said the second wave of the pandemic is not ended yet.

"Though the bed occupancy is less now, the COVID appropriate behaviour has to be followed by all. In the first wave, we (the government) were the first to erect a jumbo COVID facility at BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) in a record time," he added.

The Malad CCC, constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is one of the four new facilities being set up to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The newly-constructed jumbo CCC has 2,170 beds out of which 70 per cent are oxygen beds and 192 are ICU beds.

There are 200 oxygen beds and 50 ICU beds for the paediatrics ward.

Apart from Malad, CCCs will come up at Kanjurmarg, Sion, and at Racecourse in Worli in Mumbai.

Additionally, the bed capacity at NESCO centre, Richardson and Cruddas facility at Byculla and the NSCI is being ramped up.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,974 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 143 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,36,821 and the toll to 1,21,286, the state Health Department had said.

