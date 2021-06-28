STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition in Bihar active only on Twitter: JP Nadda

Taking potshots on opposition leaders, BJP chief JP Nadda said even during the second wave of corona, all of them were either quarantined or went into isolation.

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday took a swipe at the opposition parties in Bihar for going into hiding instead of helping the people during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also accused them of misleading the people over vaccination and other issues of national interests out of narrow political vendetta.

Addressing the Bihar BJP Working Committee meeting virtually, Nadda said that the opposition parties first created confusion on the vaccine developed by Indian scientists and now are hell-bent upon misleading and misguiding the people over vaccination.

Taking potshots on opposition leaders, the BJP chief said even during the second wave of corona, all of them were either quarantined or went into isolation. “Crores of BJP workers are seen working for the people” unlike “many others who remained active only on Twitter”, he said in an apparent dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

“We live by the motto of service being equivalent to organisation. Our workers helped the needy during the second wave without any trepidation. Many others chose to remain active only on Twitter, quarantining themselves at safe places,” said the BJP president.

Talking about the political situation in Bihar, Nadda said that before the NDA government came to power, everyone knows how kidnapping had assumed a form of an industry. “But today, the rule of laws prevails in Bihar  and development is taking place all around,” he claimed. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi dealth with the challenges arising out of coronavirus in the country was commendable, he added.

