SPO, wife and daughter shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Militants shot dead a special police officer, his wife and daughter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

A police spokesman said militants barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam, Awantipora in Pulwama district on Sunday evening and fired indiscriminately.

"In the militant firing, the SPO, his wife and their daughter received critical injuries. The trio was shifted to a nearby hospital, where the SPO succumbed to injuries," he added.

In the night, the SPO’s wife succumbed to injuries while in the early hours their daughter also died.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants but no arrests have been made so far, the officials said on Monday.

The attack has received widespread condemnation.

"I unreservedly condemn the dastardly & cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife & his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat & their loved ones find strength during this terrible time," tweeted National Conference vice president and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Another former J&K CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "No words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly attack in Awantipora that claimed the lives of a JKP officer Fayaz Ahmad, his wife & daughter. May Allah Ta’aala grant them maghfirat & their loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss."

Many other political parties have also condemned the killings.

Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone tweeted, "Woke up to extremely distressing news of violence. An entire family fell to bullets. No respite from these thugs of violence. May they rest in peace. May the family muster courage to bear this loss".

Militants have intensified attacks on cops and security forces.

While an inspector and a constable were killed in Nowgam and Eidgah areas of Srinagar last week, a civilian died in a grenade attack on security forces at Barbarshah in the heart of the city.

​(Inputs from PTI)