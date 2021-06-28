STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Terrorism reduced in Ladakh after becoming UT: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister said Prime Minister Modi wants to re-start the political process quickly in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and is speaking to leaders of the two regions about the same.

Published: 28th June 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets senior officials of the Indian Army on his arrival on a two-day visit, in Leh.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets senior officials of the Indian Army on his arrival on a two-day visit, in Leh. (File photo | ANI)

By ANI

LADAKH: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said terrorism has reduced in Ladakh after it became a Union territory.

"After becoming a Union territory, terrorism has reduced in Ladakh. There is mutual coordination among the Army, paramilitary forces and local police. We have data and figures that terrorism has reduced here," said the Minister.

Singh also revealed that many people had doubted the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh became a union territory by calling it a "political vested interest".

He also informed that the Centre wants to re-start the political process quickly in both regions.

"After Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were made Union Territories, many doubted the intention of Prime Minister as political vested interest. But he wants the political process to start in both regions. He spoke to political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and will speak to leaders in Ladakh soon," he added.

Raksha Mantri also lauded the Army and said, "Our Army is sensitive as well. Even if the terrorists want to surrender and want to get into the mainstream then they are also given this opportunity."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated 63 infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from Ladakh.

Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Defence minister Ladakh Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp