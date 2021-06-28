Twitter appoints US-based Jeremy Kessel as new grievance officer for India

By Online Desk

Twitter has appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for India, a day after its interim grievance officer for India Dharmendra Chatur stepped down on Sunday.

Kessel is also working as Twitter's Global Legal Policy Director.

Kessel's appointment, however, is not in line with new IT rules. Under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, all nodal officials, including the grievance redressal officer, should be based out of India.

The interim grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur had quit amid the tussle between when the micro-blogging platform and the Indian government over the new social media rules.

The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules.

The new rules which came into effect on May 25 mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims.

All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user bases shall appoint a grievance officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers.

Twitter, in response to the final notice issued by the government on June 5, had said that it intends to comply with the new IT rules and will share details of the chief compliance officer.