UP elections 2022 to be fought under Yogi Adityanath's leadership: BJP MP Hema Malini

A week ago, Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya had said the state's next chief minister will be decided by the BJP's central leadership after the assembly polls.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini has said the development of Uttar Pradesh in the last over four years was "commendable" and the party will contest the 2022 state Assembly polls under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

A week ago, Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya had said the state's next chief minister will be decided by the BJP's central leadership after the assembly polls.

BJP's state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh had earlier said the polls will be contested under Adityanath's leadership.

"The next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election would be contested under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath," veteran Bollywood actor-politician Malini said in response to reporters' questions.

"Adityanath has done commendable development of Uttar Pradesh during over last four years," she said on Sunday evening.

The MP also advised the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and said the government has made adequate preparations to tackle an anticipated third wave of the virus.

"Since it is the best preventive medicine, there should be no hesitancy in getting vaccinated," she said at a tourist facility centre in Vrindavan where she distributed kits to members of COVID-19 monitoring committee.

She said as scientists have expressed apprehension of a third wave of the coronavirus, it has to be taken seriously.

"We have suffered much in the second wave as people were careless after first wave," the Mathura MP said.

She said face mask and social distancing are not the only things important in the fight against Covid.

"Vaccination is equally important".

