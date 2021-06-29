STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
49 per cent of those aged 60 years & above vaccinated with first dose of COVID vaccine: Government

The government said that cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 33.1 crore so far.

Published: 29th June 2021

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 49 per cent of the population aged 60 years and above has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, government said on Tuesday.

About 59.7 crore people aged 18-44 years, that is 15 per cent of the population, have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, it said.

The government said that cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 33.1 crore so far. From June 21-28, 57.68 lakh average daily doses have been delivered. From May 1 to June 24, 56 per cent doses have been given in rural areas, while 44 per cent administered in urban areas, it said.

It added that as many as 20.9 crore people aged between 45-59 years, that is 42 per cent, have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID vaccine. There has been a decline of more than 85 per cent in the active COVID-19 caseload since the peak reported on May 10.

A sharp decline of over 85 per cent in the weekly positivity has been noted since the highest reported weekly positivity of 21.3 per cent reported between May 4 to May 10.

