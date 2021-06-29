STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anil Deshmukh to appear before ED on June 29 in money laundering case

Meanwhile, Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande underwent medical checkups and were brought to the ED's office after they were arrested in connection to the case.

Published: 29th June 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh (L) and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh (L) and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (R) (File Photo | PTI and ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to its office in Mumbai for questioning today in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The investigation agency had summoned the former Maharashtra Home Minister to its office on Saturday. However, he skipped the ED summon and sought a fresh date for appearance.

Speaking to reporters outside the ED's office, Deshmukh's lawyer, Advocate Jaywant Patil had said that Deshmukh was unable to appear for questioning as he did not have any knowledge about the line of probe.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande underwent medical checkups and were brought to the ED's office after they were arrested on Saturday in connection to the case.

The same day, the Special PMLA (Preventions of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court had sent Shinde and Palande to ED custody till July 1.

On Friday, the ED had raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai. Raids were conducted at five places.

After the raids, Deshmukh had said that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had made false allegations against him after he was removed from the post over his suspicious role in the money laundering case.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

The CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case and recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources confirmed. Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the NIA probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Anil Deshmukh
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp