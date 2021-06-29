STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella given 'Y' category central security cover

Ella, 52, is also the founder of the Hyderabad-based biotechnology company that is manufacturing the Covaxin vaccine approved by India for inoculation against COVID-19.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:45 PM

Krishna Ella, Chairman and MD, Bharat Biotech International Limited (Photo | Biotech4India, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Krishna Ella, the chairman of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, has recently been provided a "Y" category armed security cover by the Union government, officials said on Tuesday.

The company is also engaged in drug discovery, drug development, manufacturing various other vaccines, bio-therapeutics, pharmaceuticals and healthcare products.

The officials said Ella was provided the security cover of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) armed commandos sometime ago given his current profile of spearheading the production of life-saving vaccines and other medical essentials.

About two-three commandos will accompany him whenever he travels to any part of the country under the "Y" category central cover, they said.

The premises of the Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in the Shameerpet area of Telangana's capital Hyderabad was recently accorded an armed protection cover by the same paramilitary force following approval by the Union home ministry.

"In light of the increased threat perception to the biotechnology company, BBIL is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and saboteurs.

The CISF will provide a round-the-clock armed security cover to the facility in Hyderabad," a spokesperson of the force had then said.

In April, the Union government had similarly accorded a "Y" category security cover to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and promoter of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) that manufactures the Covishield vaccine.

 Krishna Ella Bharat Biotech
